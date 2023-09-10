At the Qudos Bank Arena in sydney A great surprise was staged in sports, thanks to the victory by unanimous decision of Sean Strickland about israel adesanya and thus become the new champion at 185 pounds.

“Strickland taunted Adesanya in the final seconds of the final frame, confident of victory after 25 minutes of stalking his opponent, defending brilliantly and using his boxing to force Adesanya to fight on the back foot,” Mundo Deportivo writes.

(Santiago Buitrago, sensational, appears in a brutal stage of the Vuelta a España)(Shakira and Piqué: reveal key information about their current relationship, is another fight coming?)

What happened

He added: “Adesanya, who ruled as middleweight champion for most of the last four years, could not find a way to break Strickland and the 34-year-old Nigerian was caught several times by strong punches from Strickland that slowed him down. “.

“Oh my gosh, I literally never in a million years thought I’d be here,” the champion said.

Mundo Deportivo points out that after giving him a hostile reception on his way to the octagon and encouraging Adesanya, who grew up next door New Zealand, The crowd cheered the new champion for his brave performance.

“He’s defeated most of my friends quite easily, “So I was even doubting myself, but I have to tell the fans that you motivated me,” said Strickland.

The Nigerian-born Adesanya became increasingly desperate as the fight progressed and won only one of the five rounds, with the three judges awarding the rest to Strickland on identical scorecards of 49-46.

(David Alonso doesn’t believe in anyone: he won the San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix)