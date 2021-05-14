Khabib Nurmagomedov released the lightweight belt after his retirement. That throne seeks a new king this Saturday in Texas.

Schedule: What time does UFC 262 start: Oliveira vs Chandler?

The stellar combat of this PPV is very morbid. Will it be an incentive for Khabib to rethink his future again? At the moment nobody knows, what is clear is that Oliveira and Chandler are two great finishers and anything can happen. UFC 262 takes place this Saturday, May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston (Texas) from 5:30 p.m. (local time). The second round of preliminaries will begin at 7:00 p.m. (local time) and the main card will start at 9:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 00: 30/02: 00/04: 00 hours.

USA: 18: 30/20: 00/22: 00 hours (EDT) / 15: 30/17: 00/19: 00 hours (PDT).

Mexico: 17: 30/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

chili: 18: 30/20: 00/22: 00 hours.

Colombia: 17: 30/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

Argentina: 19: 30/21: 00/23: 00 hours.

Peru: 17: 30/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

* Order of schedules: First Preliminaries, Preliminaries and stellar card.

Television: On which TV channel to watch 262: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler?

The UFC 262 It can be followed through television and the various applications in the following sections:

Stellar Billboard: PPV (United States through ESPN +), DAZN in Spain, Fox Action Premium (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile).

Preliminaries: ESPN (United States), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile), ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile) and UFC Fight Pass (Latin America and Spain).

First preliminaries: UFC Fight Pass (worldwide).

Internet: How to follow UFC 262 live: Oliveira vs Chandler?

In AS you can also follow UFC 262 live, which will feature the fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler for the lightweight Championship. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

UFC 262 card: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

UFC 262 main card

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler: UFC lightweight championship.

Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush: light weight.

Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araujo: flyweight.

Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza: Featherweight.

Matt Schnell vs Rogerio Bontorin: bantamweight.

UFC 262 preliminary card

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza vs Andre Muniz: Middleweight.

Lando Vannata vs Mike Grundy: Featherweight.

Andrea Lee vs Antonina Shevchenko: flyweight.

Jordan Wright vs Jamie Pickett: Middleweight.

UFC 262 first preliminaries card

Gina Mazany vs Priscila Cachoeira: flyweight.

Kevin Aguilar vs Tucker Lutz: Featherweight.

Christos Giagos vs Sean Soriano: light weight.

