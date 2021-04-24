When the UFC matches three titles on the same card, you can expect only one thing from that night: lots of action.

Schedule: What time does UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 start?

The rematch between Usman and Masvidal, the ratification, or not, of Zhang against Namajunas and one more notch, or not, for Shevchenko against Andrade. This weekend’s event will be very special because of the bill, but also because it will be the first show in the United States to have an audience since March 7, 2020. UFC 261 takes place this Saturday, April 24 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville (Florida) from 5:45 p.m. (local time). The second round of preliminaries will begin at 8:00 p.m. (local time) and the main card will begin at 10:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 23: 45/02: 00/04: 00 hours.

USA: 17: 45/20: 00/22: 00 hours (EDT) / 14: 45/17: 00/19: 00 hours (PDT).

Mexico: 16: 45/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

Chili: 17: 45/20: 00/22: 00 hours.

Colombia: 16: 45/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

Argentina: 18: 45/21: 00/23: 00 hours.

Peru: 16: 45/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

* Order of schedules: First Preliminaries, Preliminaries and stellar card.

Television: On which TV channel to watch 261: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2?

The UFC 261 It can be followed through television and the various applications in the following sections:

Stellar Billboard: PPV (United States through ESPN +), DAZN in Spain, Fox Action Premium (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile).

Preliminaries: ESPN (United States), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile), ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile) and UFC Fight Pass (Latin America and Spain).

First preliminaries: UFC Fight Pass (worldwide).

Internet: How to follow UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 live?

In AS you can also follow UFC 261 live, which will have the fly (Shevechenko vs Andrade), straw (Zhang vs Namajunas) and welterweight (Usman vs Masvidal) belts at stake. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

UFC 261 card: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2

UFC 261 main card

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal: UFC Welterweight Championship.

Weili Zhang vs Rose Namajunas: UFC strawweight championship.

Valentina Shevchenko vs Jessica Andrade: UFC Flyweight Championship.

Uriah Hall vs Chris Weidman: Middleweight.

Anthony Smith vs Jim Crute: light heavyweight.

UFC 261 preliminary card

Alex Oliveira vs Randy Brown: welterweight.

Dwight Grant vs Stefan Sekulic: welterweight.

Karl Roberson vs Brendan Allen: Middleweight.

Patrick Sabatini vs Titan Connelly: Featherweight.

UFC 261 first preliminaries card

Danaa Batgerel vs Kevin Natividad: bantamweight.

Kazula Vargas vs Rongzhu: light weight.

Aoriqileng vs Jeffrey Molina: flyweight.