The last PPV without an audience arrives. The next one will be with fans, if the health situation does not get worse. That goodbye to many months will be with the heavyweight title at stake.

Schedule: What time does UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 start?

When the heavy hitters are in action, the rest are overshadowed. Without a doubt, the fight between Miocic and Ngannou will be a fighter, but as usual, a PPV is always synonymous with a great event. UFC 260 takes place today, Saturday, March 27, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas from 4:30 p.m. (local time). The second round of preliminaries will start at 5:00 p.m. (local time) and the main card will begin at 7:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 00: 30/01: 00/04: 00 (summer time) hours.

USA: 19: 30/20: 00/22: 00 hours (EDT) / 16: 30/17: 00/19: 00 hours (PDT).

Mexico: 17: 30/18: 00/20: 00 hours.

Chile: 20: 30/21: 00/23: 00 hours.

Colombia: 18: 30/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

Argentina: 20: 30/21: 00/23: 00 hours.

Peru: 18: 30/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

* Order of schedules: First Preliminaries, Preliminaries and stellar card.

Television: On which TV channel to watch 260: Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2?

The UFC 260 It can be followed through television and the various applications in the following sections:

Stellar Billboard: PPV (United States through ESPN +), DAZN in Spain, Fox Action Premium (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile).

Preliminaries: ESPN (United States), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile), ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile) and UFC Fight Pass (Latin America and Spain).

First preliminaries: UFC Fight Pass (worldwide).

Internet: How to follow UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 live?

In AS you can also follow UFC 260 live, which ends with the duel between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou 2 for the UFC heavyweight belt. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

UFC 260 card: Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2

UFC 260 main card

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou: UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque: welterweight.

Sean O’Malley vs Thomas Almeida: bantamweight.

Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick: flyweight.

Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy: light weight.

UFC 260 preliminary card

Alonzo Menifield vs Fabio Cherant: light heavyweight.

Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov: welterweight.

Modest Bukauskas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk: light heavyweight.

Shane Young vs Omar Morales: pthat pen.

UFC 260 first preliminaries card