First PPV of the year in the United States (UFC 257 was played in Abu Dhabi) and it does so with one of the most dominant fighters of the moment, Kamaru Usman, as the star.

Schedule: What time does UFC 258: Usman vs Burns start?

The duel between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns will take all the spotlight this weekend, but it is not the only interesting one. The UFC is used to taking good care of their PPV, and this one is no exception. ANDUFC 258 takes place today, Saturday, February 13, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas from 3:30 p.m. (local time). The second round of preliminaries will start at 5:00 p.m. (local time) and the main card will begin at 7:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 00: 30/02: 00/04: 00 hours.

U.S: 18: 30/20: 00/22: 00 hours (EDT) / 15: 30/17: 00/19: 00 hours (PDT).

Mexico: 17: 30/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

Chili: 20: 30/22: 00/00: 00 hours.

Colombia: 18: 30/20: 00/22: 00 hours.

Argentina: 20: 30/22: 00/00: 00 hours.

Peru: 18: 30/20: 00/22: 00 hours.

* Order of schedules: First Preliminaries, Preliminaries and stellar card.

Television: On which TV channel to watch 258: Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns?

The UFC 258 It can be followed through television and the various applications in the following sections:

Stellar Billboard: PPV (United States through ESPN +), DAZN in Spain, Fox Action Premium (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile).

Preliminaries: ESPN (United States), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile), ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile) and UFC Fight Pass (Latin America and Spain).

First preliminaries: UFC Fight Pass (worldwide).

Internet: How to follow UFC 258 live: Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns?

In AS you can also follow UFC 258 live, an event that will conclude with Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns for the welterweight championship. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

UFC 258 card: Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns

UFC 258 main card

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns: UFC Welterweight Championship.

Maycee Barber vs Alexa Grasso: flyweight.

Kelvin Gastelum vs Ian Heinisch: Middleweight.

Maki Pitolo vs Julián Márquez: Middleweight.

Jim Miller vs Bobby Green: light weight.

UFC 258 preliminary card

Rodolfo Vieira vs Anthony Hernández: Middleweight.

Belal Muhammad vs Dhiego Lima: welterweight.

Polyana Viana vs Mallory Martin: straw weight.

Andre Ewell vs Chris Gutierrez: agreed weight.

UFC 258 first preliminaries card

Ricky Simon vs Brian Kelleher: Featherweight.

Gabriel Green vs Philip Rowe: welterweight.