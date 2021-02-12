The mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, Kamaru usmanA Nigerian by birth who spent the bulk of his life in the United States, he is the UFC welterweight champion and will face a former sparring partner, the Brazilian Gilbert Burns, known as “Durinho“, next Saturday February 13 at the evening of UFC 258 for the company’s welterweight title.

Both of them they are old acquaintances, but for this fight they did not share a gym and they changed coach out of respect for each other. “Right now he’s the most dangerous guy in the division,” he confessed to Clarion the Nigerian.

“One, because there is a key element which is that he has known me before. Of course he is trained, but the most relevant thing is that he has an idea of ​​how I move “he continued.

Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns will meet at UFC 258. UFC photo.

Plus, he said Burns “has that super confidence because now he’s the man.” “It’s not because I’m the best at grappling, Demian Maia He’s the best grappler in MMA and I beat him. Gilbert is dangerous not because of the Grappling, it is because of his extreme confidence that he can do this and because he already ‘felt me’; so it’s my job to let you know it’s not your time yet“, fired the champion.

In 2018, Usman was going to fight at UFC Chile against Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event. The Argentine arrived with seven victories in a row and to shine in UFC Argentina, but luck would have it that Rasta was injured and is two years without fighting.

When asked if that fight can finally take place later, “The Nigerian Nightmare“He said” yes, totally. “” Santiago is a dangerous fighter in the division. It is very very difficult to be two years with an injury, away ‘from the game’, to try again to return to the ring, it is a super difficult test for anyone, “he declared.

“I like the guy, I like how his body works, his ferocity, so for sure that’s a fight that can happen in the future, without a doubt,” Usman insisted.

Before the fight he said he feels “great”. “Today I woke up and it became more real, I wondered why I was hungry, then it feels more real. I feel good and I’m ready for the fight and for the show“, he concluded.