Video of the main fight of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns has appeared. The video is provided by the copyright holder.

UFC 258 took place in Las Vegas. Usman knocked out his opponent in the main event of the event, ending the fight in the third round. He defended the UFC welterweight belt for the third time in a row.

Usman has 18 wins with a single defeat. He has never lost in fights under the auspices of the UFC. Usman is the winner of the reality show The Ultimate Fighter and won a ticket to the promotion following its results.

Burns won 20 wins and four defeats.