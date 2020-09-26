The UFC returns to Fight Island and does so with a great event. To reopen Yas Island, the company has scheduled two titles and an event.

Time and date: What time does UFC 253 start: Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa?

Isarel Adesanya and Paulo Costa on the one hand and Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz on the other are taking all the spotlight this weekend. But they are not the only interesting fights. There is the latest TUF winner Juan Espino and there are other big names. UFC 253 takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this Sunday, September 27 (early morning from Saturday 26 to Sunday 27) from 03:00 (local time). The second round of preliminaries begins at 04:00 (local time). Finally, the stellar card begins at 06:00 (local time).

Spain: 01: 00/02: 00/04: 00 hours.

U.S: 19: 00/20: 00/22: 00 hours (EDT) / 16: 00/17: 00/19: 00 hours (PDT)

Mexico: 18: 00/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

Chile: 19: 00/20: 00/22: 00 hours.

Colombia: 18: 00/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

Argentina: 20: 00/21: 00/23: 00 hours.

Peru: 18: 00/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

* Order of schedules: First preliminaries, preliminaries and stellar card.

Television: On which TV channel to watch UFC 253: Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa?

He UFC 253 It can be followed through television and the various applications in the following sections:

Stellar event: PPV (United States through ESPN +), DAZN in Spain, Fox Action Premium (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile).

Preliminaries: ESPN (United States), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile), DAZN (Spain), ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile) and UFC Fight Pass (Latin America and Spain).

First preliminaries: UFC Fight Pass (worldwide) and DAZN in Spain.

Internet: How to follow UFC 253 live: Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa?

In AS you can also continue in UFC 253, which will close with two titles: Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa, for the middleweight title and Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz, for the light heavyweight belt. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

UFC 253 undercard: Adesanya vs Costa

UFC 253 main card

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa: UFC Middleweight Championship.

Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz: UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Kai Kara France vs Brandon Royval: flyweight.

Ketlen Vieira vs Sijara Eubanks: bantamweight.

Hakeem Dawodu vs Zubaira Tukhugov: Featherweight.

UFC 253 preliminary card

Brad Riddell vs Alex da Silva: light weight.

Diego Sánchez vs Jake Matthews: welterweight.

Shane Young vs Nate Landwehr: Featherweight.

William Knight vs Aleksa Camur: light heavyweight.

UFC 253 first preliminaries card

Juan Espino vs Jeff Hughes: Heavyweight.