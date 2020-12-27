In Bashkiria, investigators ordered a psychiatric examination based on the suicide notes of an Ufa man who, after a quarrel with his wife, poisoned two young children with carbon monoxide and committed suicide. About it reported on Sunday, December 27, at the regional SU of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

A 37-year-old resident of Ufa, after a quarrel with his wife, took his six-year-old son and one-year-old daughter and left in an unknown direction. A few hours later, the bodies of the children without visible bodily harm were found in a car in the Davlekanovsky district near the Urshak River with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The investigation believes that the father “committed the murder of his children and took his own life.” Employees of the Investigative Committee of Russia found out the circumstances of the murder.

“There was a quarrel between him and his 31-year-old wife due to jealousy, after which the man took their children of six and one years old and drove off in his own VAZ-21154 car to the bank of the Urshak river near the village of Yappar-Yanbekovo in the Davlekanovsky district, where he committed their murder and took his own life, “- said in the message of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

When examining the car, investigators seized the man’s mobile phone, from which they extracted audio messages and video recordings that he had recorded before the crime was committed. The man in them explained the motives of his act.

“According to the seized records, it is planned to conduct a forensic phonoscopic examination in order to identify the suspect’s voice, in addition, at present, characterizing material on the suspect has been collected for the appointment of a posthumous psychological and psychiatric forensic examination,” the message says.

In addition, auto-technical and biological examinations will be carried out by the method of DNA research on objects seized during the inspection of the scene of the incident.

