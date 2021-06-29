New airline Uep! Fly will start operating inter-island flights from July 15. There will be three return flights from Palma to Ibiza per day and two from Palma to Minorca. A subsidiary of Swiftair, the airline will operate ATR-72 aircraft with 68 seats.

At a Tuesday press conference at the Balearic government’s ministry for mobility, director Javier Taibo said that the new airline will take advantage of “what others might consider to be a negative“, ie the pandemic. The plan is to increase inter-island frequencies and to operate routes to destinations on the mainland that are” less exploited “by other airlines. European flights are also being considered.

The minister, Josep Marí, welcomed the start of the airline, as it will increase connections with Minorca by 50% and with Ibiza by 28%.

Tickets are not yet on sale, but when they are, there will be introductory offers.