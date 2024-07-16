Euro 2024 has come to an end and, as is tradition, UEFA has announced the tournament’s best XI. This selection highlights the players who have had outstanding performances and have been decisive for their respective teams. Below, we present UEFA’s ideal Euro 2024 team.
The French goalkeeper has had a good Euro, including a magnificent semi-final that unfortunately did not help his country to progress to the next round. Despite this, he has been one of the highlights of his team.
The English right-back was the only player from his team to be part of this starting 11 despite having reached the final. England’s attacking play has not been particularly outstanding, but he in particular has contributed a lot from his defence, trying to stop players like Nico Williams in the final, for example.
William Saliva, along with his goalkeeper, has been one of the highlights of his team. The French team has left much to be desired in attack, but in defence they have been one of the most solid choices, if not the most, of the entire tournament.
Akanju has been the personification of one of the great teams of this Euro Cup, which, despite having lost in the quarter-finals against England, the Swiss team has played a great role, managing to eliminate an all-powerful Italy in the round of 16.
Marc Cucurella’s role in this Euro Cup has undoubtedly been one of the biggest surprises of the entire tournament, and he was a player who went from not being part of Luis de la Fuente’s list to being selected as the best left back in the entire competition.
There are no words to describe Rodri Hernández’s role in the Euros and in every team he is on. His level in this Euros has led him to be the best player of the entire tournament and one of the keys to the Spanish team winning this Euros.
And if Rodrigo Hernández has been important, Fabián has been just as important. A player from whom so much was not expected and who has been able, together with his teammates in the centre of the field, to completely dominate his national team’s matches, no matter who they faced.
The good Dani Olmos has been chosen as the top scorer of the entire Eurocup, since despite tying with three goals with as many others, he has been the one who has given the most assists with 2. His good performance with the national team has been shown more since Pedri’s injury, where he is starting to be a starter, but before that he had already been able to score with the national team.
One of the players who has surprised everyone the most, including the Spanish national team itself, has been the young Lamine Yamal. The player has broken all the records ever seen in a European Championship, he has won it and has been selected as the best young player of the tournament.
Musiala was one of those players from whom much was expected in a tournament of this type and he played according to what was expected of him, a magnificent role from the Bayern Munich attacking midfielder, who unfortunately faced an unbeatable Spain in the quarter-finals.
And last but not least, one of the goalscorers in the final and one of the reasons why Spain has come so far. Nico Williams has played an essential role in this Spanish team and games like the one against Italy or the one in the final itself show that he is a world class player.
