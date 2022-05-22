The UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021-2022 has come to an end and culminated in a real match between OL Lyon and FC Barcelona with the French team taking the title against the Blaugrana by a score of 3-1 in a match that was resolved from the first time.
Several were the scorers and several were the ones who stole the night, especially by the Lyon team that managed to beat Barcelona on the scoreboard, so here we present the most outstanding players of the final of the maximum competition to club level in Europe.
Scorer of the first goal of the match and named the player of the match, Amandine Henry is simply a true locomotive in Lyon’s midfield and a machine both in attack and defence. She creates plays, she goes down when she needs to go down and if she can finish, she will do it just as she did to open the scoring against Barcelona running just in the 6th minute of the game.
The great Norwegian striker has returned and has returned better than ever, because that ligament injury, which left her off the pitch for a long time, made many forget that she was one of the best soccer players in the world and now, after her return, she has made it very clear that this status is more alive than ever. Ada scored the second goal of the match and was creating dangerous chances throughout the match, being one of the most outstanding players of the match.
Although Barcelona did not have a good night, the light in the dark is always Alexia Putellas, as she was the author of the only Blaugrana goal of the match and also pushed the team to go forward after her goal. Alexia tried several times during the match but couldn’t get her team to turn around a lopsided scoreboard.
