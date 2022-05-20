Hours into the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021-2022 final between Barcelona and OL Lyon, we take into account the keys behind the success of each of these two teams and what they have achieved ahead of this final. That is why here we present 3 keys to Barcelona that have been essential for them to be in the Champions League Grand Final today.
We cannot talk about the keys behind Barcelona’s success without mentioning Alexia Putellas Segura, who today is the best soccer player in the world. Alexia has been a crucial part for Barcelona to function as a true “little machine” because she is the captain, the leader, the figure and the one in charge of scoring goals as well as assisting and creating plays for her teammates.
Something very important for Barcelona to be the team it is today is the continuity they have given to the project and to the players. Well, we have seen how, eventually, the team went from being the second best team in the Primera Iberdrola to surpassing Atlético de Madrid. In the UEFA Champions League it has been reflected in the finals. Two years ago, they fell by a landslide, last year they were champions and this year they are in the final again.
Although they say that football is won on the pitch and not in the stands, this is not always true, as the great response from the Blaugrana fans has played a very important role in the success of this team. Especially in the UEFA Champions League by breaking two world attendance records. First in the quarterfinals against Real Madrid and then, they were overcome when a practically full Camp Nou witnessed the first leg between Barcelona and Wolfsburg in the semifinals.
