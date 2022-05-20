Hours into the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021-2022 final between Barcelona and OL Lyon, we take into account the keys behind the success of each of these two teams and what they have achieved ahead of this final. That is why here we present 3 keys to Lyon that have been essential for them to be in the Champions League Grand Final today.
Lyon has always been able to count on exceptional footballers in its squad and this year has not been the exception, because one looks at the squad of this French team and comes across top figures such as Christiane Endler, Wendie Renard, Amandine Henry, Ada Hegerberg, Catarina Macario and Delphine Cascarino. Line by line this team is full of world class players.
Lyon dominates in the French league, as it only has one team to beat, which is PSG. And sometimes, in the world of football, the ways and mood with which you approach matches matter a lot, and the fact that Lyon is at the top of its league and has kicked its closest rival out of the competition speaks volumes. of the level of confidence with which they can reach this final considering that the only team that could possibly take the throne from them would be Barcelona.
The project and commitment of OL Lyon is not something new, nor are its results a coincidence. On the contrary, they are the result of a long-term project that they have been working on for many years and that made them pioneers of women’s soccer at club level. That is why, today, they are the most successful team in the world in terms of leagues and Champions Leagues.
