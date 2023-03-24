This same Thursday the UEFA has announced that it will open an investigation against the FC Barcelona by the case “Negreira”. Through the use of a statement, the body led by Ceferin explains that they will open this investigation for a possible “violation of the legal framework.”
“Investigation into a possible violation of the UEFA legal framework by FC Barcelona. Pursuant to Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, the UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors have been appointed today to carry out an investigation into a possible violation of the UEFA legal framework by FC Barcelona in relation to the so-called ‘Negreira Case’. More information on this matter will be available in due course.”
Every day that passes, more information about the Negreira case is coming out. From UEFA, who had previously warned that they could intervene, they want to make a complete compilation of everything that happened in this ongoing investigation. This is a process that will take longer and once more details are known, it will be reported.
On the other hand, FC Barcelona has filed five lawsuits to defend the entity’s honor against the media and journalists who have tried to harm the image of the Barça entity with information on payments to Enríquez Negreira, former president of the Technical Committee of Referees.
Laporta reported days ago that: “This campaign has as its objective, in the short term, to destabilize the team, and in the medium term, to control Barça, to keep it. There will be time, and I want to explain to you who, why and how they are orchestrating this Campaign”.
