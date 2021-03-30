After months of rumors and meetings to try to end the threat posed by the ‘Super League’ project sponsored by some of the main soccer powers of the old continent, UEFA already has a set day to define the biggest remodeling of the Champions League undertaken in twenty years. It will be on April 19 when the new format of the queen club competition from 2024 is announced, as announced by the European body on Tuesday.

Despite the fact that a UEFA executive committee is convened for this Wednesday in which “the future of club competitions beyond 2024 will be one of the issues to be discussed”, there are still details to be outlined, so the official decision on this matter will be adopted in the next executive committee, established for April 19, UEFA said.

The meeting promises to be dense as UEFA has to clarify the organization of Euro 2020, postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and which will take place, if nothing changes, between June 11 and July 11 of this year in twelve host cities throughout Europe. With just over two months to go before that tournament kicks off, there are still many uncertainties, the main one of which is the possibility of canceling some of those venues if they do not allow spectators access to the stadium due to the different regulations existing governments to combat the covid-19 epidemic.

‘Swiss system’



Along with that issue, the other star issue on the agenda is the establishment of a new model for the Champions League. UEFA, which has been negotiating it for months to meet the demand of clubs to do a more attractive competition with more matches and increase your share of the succulent economic pie, wants to go from 32 to 36 participating teams and end the current eight-group system in the first phase, leaving room for a mini-championship inspired by the so-called ‘Swiss system’, the most used competition model in chess tournaments.

Starting in 2024, each team will have to play ten games against ten different opponents, before moving on to the knockout phase from the round of 16. This formula allows greater media exposure of the teams, synonymous with higher television revenues.

This agreement should serve to bury the rumors about the creation of a European ‘Super League’ in which only the heavyweights of the main national championships would participate. Among the doubts that still linger, it is worth highlighting how the four additional games that each team would have to face compared to the six that they must play in the current group stage would be able to fit into an already tremendously saturated calendar. Not in vain, it must be borne in mind that if this ‘Swiss system’ is applied, The two finalists of the tournament would have to play sixteen matches before fighting in the decisive duel for the ‘orejona’.