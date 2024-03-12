London (Reuters)

The European Football Association (UEFA) said that the revised version of the Champions League includes a classification system similar to tennis in the round of 16, while revealing details of changes in the elite club competition.

The lottery system becomes semi-automated instead of the manual lottery system that has become a feature of the competition.

Next season, the competition will expand from 32 to 36 clubs, with the current group stage, which includes six groups each containing four teams, being replaced with one group in which the teams face eight matches against different opponents.

The top eight teams qualify directly to the round of 16, while teams from ninth to 24th place compete to determine the rest of the finalists.

Unlike the current open draw for the Round of 16, clubs are ranked in a tennis-style draw based on the teams’ performance in the group stage.

This means that the first and second seeds cannot meet until the final match, and cannot play the third and fourth seeded teams until the semi-finals at the earliest.

This is the first change to the Champions League since the 16-team knockout stage replaced the second group stage in the 2003-04 season.

Speaking at a press conference, UEFA's deputy general secretary and director of football, Giorgio Marchetti, said the new format would make the competition less predictable, ensure more matches between big clubs and reduce prior expectations.

The 36 clubs are divided into four pots, each with nine teams, and each team faces two teams from each other pot. The final round of group stage matches includes 16 matches that start at the same time.