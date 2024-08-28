Monaco (dpa)

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will hold the draws for the continental club championships (Champions League, Europa League, Conference League) tomorrow, Thursday, and the day after tomorrow, Friday. The draw for the Champions League will be held tomorrow, Thursday, in Monaco, while the draws for the Europa League and Conference League will be held the day after tomorrow, Friday.

The new European season will be held according to a new system, as 36 teams will participate in each of the three competitions. In the Champions League and the Conference League, each team will play eight matches (four matches at home and four matches away), while the team participating in the Conference League will play six matches (three matches at home and three matches away).

The biggest change to the three tournaments is the cancellation of the group stage, and holding them in a league system with one group with the participation of 36 teams instead of 32 teams. The first eight teams are scheduled to advance directly to the round of 16, while the teams that finished the league in places from ninth to 24th will play in a play-off to qualify for the round of 16, where the eight winning teams from the play-off advance to the round of 16, and from the round of 16 the knockout stages are played, with the winner qualifying for the next round.

In contrast, the teams that occupy the 25th and last positions will be eliminated from European competitions, and will not move to the lower tournament, as was the case in the past. The teams will be divided into four pots, according to the UEFA ranking, with the exception of the Champions League title holder (Real Madrid), which will be placed in first place in the first pot, regardless of its ranking, and each pot will include 9 teams.

After the Real Madrid card is drawn (for example), two teams will then be drawn from the four pots, and these matches will be divided, with four matches being played at the team’s home ground and four away.