Euro 2020 will go down in history as the most turbulent of the 16 editions. Initially, Bilbao was the venue chosen by Spain to play the tournament matches but due to the security measures imposed by the Basque Government in the fight against Coronavirus, the city did not meet the necessary requirements and UEFA ended up removing the headquarters in favor of Seville.
This change may not be the only one we see since now the body chaired by Aleksander Ceferin has threatened to leave London without end and take it to Budapest, according to reports from The Times. UEFA wants the United Kingdom to relax its measures and guarantee a quarantine exemption for the 2,500 VIPs who will attend the final at Wembley Stadium on July 11.
At the moment the entry measures to the United Kingdom are very restrictive due to the measures against Covid-19. All those people coming from the countries that are on the amber or red list must observe a mandatory quarantine of ten days. Only Australia, Brunei, Gibraltar, the Faroe Islands, the Falkland Islands, Iceland, Israel, New Zealand, Portugal and Singapore are on the country’s green list.
The United Kingdom government is already making exceptions with footballers and members of the delegations and workers, and from the aforementioned media they point out that they plan to extend the measure to those 2,500 people, including officials, politicians and sponsors of the UEFA and FIFA, and they will presumably attend the final rounds of the European Championship in London.
If the measures are not relaxed and the aforementioned personnel cannot access the country, then UEFA considers taking the final to the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest in Hungary where there are not so many entry restrictions into the country and within the stadium there are no capacity limit and therefore it is the one that can accommodate the most spectators. In the first game between Hungary and Portugal we could see almost 60,000 fans in the stands, practically full.
The venue where Euro 2020 should be played is up in the air with the competition already started and at the expense of what the British government chaired by Boris Johnson decides.
