UEFA decided on Friday the partial closure of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, conditioned during a period of two years, for discriminatory behavior of Real Madrid fans in the last match of the Champions League against Manchester City.

In its brief, UEFA does not explain the fact that has motivated the punishment, but refers to the fact that it is an infraction to article 14.2 of the disciplinary regulation, which says: “If one or more followers of a member or club association participate in the behavior described in point 1, the association member or club responsible is sanctioned with a minimum of partial closing of the stage.”

That point 1 of article 14 says: “Every person included in the scope of article 3 (who defines those who are subject to discipline norms) that insults the human dignity of a person or group of people for any reason, including the color of the skin, race, religion, ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation, incurs a suspension that will last at least ten games or for a certain period of time or any other period of time, appropriate ”.