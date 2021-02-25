UEFA, chaired by Aleksander Ceferin, prepares a Champions League revolution from 2024. One of the possibilities that open up in this new format of the top club competition is to expand beyond Europe. For this reason, New York is considered as a possible candidate to host the final of the 2025 edition, as reported The Sun.

With the next finals already awarded. This year it will be held in Istanbul (Turkey), and the following ones in Saint Petersburg (Moscow), Munich (Germany) and the 2024 edition, the last with the current format, in London, specifically at Wembley. The option of taking the final to the United States must be taken into account. Ceferin is its main supporter. Already in his inauguration in 2016, the leader spoke of that possibility: “Going from Portugal to Azerbaijan, for example, is almost the same as going to New York. For the fans there is no problem.”

A final in New York that would allow for more economic returns and open up to the US market. MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home to the NFL teams, the New York Giants and the New York Jets, would be the ideal stadium to host the final in the future. With a capacity for 82,000 people, in the past it has hosted football matches of several teams from the European continent on its summer pre-season tours (the famous 3-7 between Real Madrid and Atlético was played there).