D.he rainbow captain’s armband from national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer caused a brief stir. The German Football Association (DFB) confirmed an inspection of the symbolic piece of equipment by the European Football Union (UEFA) on Sunday evening – which then had nothing to complain about. The rainbow armband will be “rated as a symbol of the team for diversity and thus for a” good cause “, said the DFB via Twitter.

A lot of noise about nothing? Or is it a sign of too much UEFA bureaucracy? “The regulations state that the armband officially provided by UEFA must be worn,” the DFB announced just over an hour and a half before the all-clear, but also pointed out that June “is also a year of“ Pride ”in sport , “To stand up for more diversity”. The DFB participates in this.

Neuer wears this captain’s armband as a symbol and “clear commitment by the entire team to diversity, openness, tolerance and against hatred and exclusion”, DFB press spokesman Jens Grittner initially announced. “The message is: we are colorful!” RTL / ntv.de had previously reported on a UEFA procedure due to the captain’s armband. The umbrella organization initially did not comment on Sunday evening upon request.

Neuer had worn the captain’s badge in the test match on June 7th against Latvia in Düsseldorf immediately before the tournament and in both German European Championship games against France (0: 1) and against Portugal (4: 2) in Munich. In principle, the European Football Union acts very strictly when it comes to embassies outside the field of sport. According to the UEFA Statutes, anyone who “uses sporting events for non-sporting rallies” is violating the “General Code of Conduct”. The umbrella organization had expressly welcomed the protests against racism during the European Championship. In the past few days, players and even referees had gone on one knee before the start of their games to quietly protest against exclusion and hatred based on origin.

In Germany, there is currently intense discussion about whether the Munich European Championship stadium could shine in rainbow colors at the group final against Hungary this Wednesday. Munich’s Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) wants to submit a corresponding application to UEFA this Monday. “This is an important sign of tolerance and equality,” he told the dpa.

The background to this is a law approved by the Hungarian parliament that restricts young people’s rights to information about homosexuality and transsexuality. The law is a particular concern of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The demand for a clear signal at the European Football Championship had become correspondingly loud.

The lesbian and gay association in Germany welcomed the idea of ​​a Munich European Championship arena shining in rainbow colors. “Especially because we are in Pride Month. That would be a clear sign, ”said LSVD federal executive Christian Rudolph, who is also the first point of contact for gender and sexual diversity at the DFB, the German press agency. Rudolph also referred to the captain’s armband from Neuer. “This is not just a one-off event, it is all the more important that it lasts through the European Championship. I know that the team is behind it, ”said the LSVD federal executive.