AFP Agency

Mexico city / 16.06.2021 09:46:42





The austrian Marko Arnautovic to miss Thursday’s game against the Netherlands after he was suspended by UEFA on Wednesday for “insulting another player” in his country’s 3-1 win over North Macedonia.

By imposing a match of yourpension the 32-year-old midfielder, lto the appeal chamber of the European body sanction their “misconduct”, according to article 15 of its regulations, ehe explained in a statement.

The UEFA did not pronounce on the racist insult, which would have meant the expulsion of Arnautovic for a minimum of 10 matches according to the same regulations, and therefore their exit from the tournament.

The footballer of Serbian origin apologized on Instagram on Monday to his “friends from North Macedonia and Albania”, speaking of “heated exchanges yesterday in the excitement of the game”, but without revealing the content of his words.

Various media They claimed that he had insulted the Leeds defender, Ezgjan Alioski, referring to his Albanian origins, having scored the third goal of the match won by 3-1 for his team, on Sunday in Bucharest.

In the televised images of the match, his partner David Alaba try to silence him, while the Austrian players celebrate the goal.

“I would like to say one thing very clearly: I AM NOT RACIST!”Arnautovic insisted Monday, saying “defend diversity.”

“Sorry, sorry, sorry. Let’s forget all this, it is not part of football,” he also told reporters, in statements echoed by the Austrian agency APA.

The disciplinary body had sanctioned the Czech defender with ten games of suspension in April Ondrej Kudela for “racist behavior” in the round of 16 of Europa League in front of Glasgow Rangers, depriving him of the European Championship.

GFR