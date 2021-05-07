The president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, managed to surrender this Friday in a resounding way to nine of the 12 rebel clubs that less than three weeks ago announced the launch of a European Super League. Arsenal, Milan, Chelsea, Atlético, Inter, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham agreed to sign a letter that UEFA sent to all the founders of the groundbreaking competition in which they admit the operation as a mistake and accept slight financial sanctions. in exchange for continuing to play European tournaments.

To the three who remain in the project – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus – Ceferin threatened them in a statement published this Friday: “UEFA will deal with those clubs later.” A few lines later, the text announces the next step: “The matter will be quickly referred to the competent disciplinary bodies of UEFA.” According to sources familiar with the process, a file will be opened to the three clubs, with the underlying threat from Ceferin to exclude them from European competitions for two seasons.

This threat has been flying over the offices of the founding clubs for days, since last weekend UEFA sent them all the text of the letter they had to sign if they wanted to continue playing European competitions. From that moment, Manchester City led a campaign to persuade the rest to accept the text, which a Superliga source relates to the relaxation of financial fair play announced by Ceferin at the last UEFA congress: “We have to promote and liberate investments, protect the people who financially support their clubs because of their passion for football and love for their local community ”, he said.

Despite City’s insistence and UEFA’s threat, not everyone signed the letter. “It is humiliating,” say sources close to the Madrid board of directors, who predict a long legal battle against Ceferin and are studying the possibility of taking legal action against those who were his partners in the launch of the project.

A source from one of the repentant clubs assures that this route against them has no route, since the 167-page contract signed by everyone on the night of April 18 includes a self-dissolution clause of the project that would be activated with the desertion of these nine teams, even with less. The text, written in English, which EL PAÍS has been able to review, says that “if there is no notification from more than 70% of the Founding Clubs in accordance with the terms of clause 8.5.2. the SL Project [Superliga] ends with immediate effect ”.

Clause 8.5.2. It states that if before July 10 at midnight 70% of the founding clubs have notified the rest in writing of their decision to continue implementing the project, all are obliged to do so. This source of one of the repentants maintains that this part of the contract protects them from any consequences, while the sources cited from Real Madrid disagree with this interpretation and have already put the project’s legal teams to work to study the way to proceed. .

The clubs that remain in the project trust the legal protection that they understand provided by the decision of the Mercantile Court No. 17 of Madrid, which on Tuesday, April 20, granted the precautionary measure requested by the rebels even before launching their plan in public. . Judge Manuel Ruiz de Lara prohibited in his letter to FIFA and UEFA that during the preparation, development and launch of the Super League, the clubs, players and leaders that comprise it were sanctioned or expelled from the competitions of clubs and national teams. now and in the future. Ruiz de Lara also urges these organizations not to publish statements “that directly or indirectly impede the preparation, development or launch of the Super League.”

The clubs that are still in the project consider that Ceferin violated this judicial precaution by sending the letter that the nine repentants signed, and in which they see an intimidating maneuver. According to the statement published this Friday by UEFA, the teams that have signed the document have also agreed to donate 15 million euros, which will go “to the benefit of children, youth and grassroots football”, in what they describe ” as a gesture of goodwill ”. They will also “be subject to the withholding of 5% of the income they would have received from UEFA club competitions during a season, which will be redistributed.” Finally, they have agreed to incorporate into the current commitments a possible sanction for the future: “They will accept that substantial fines be imposed if they intend to play in an unauthorized competition (100 million euros) or if they fail to comply with any other commitment they have assumed in the Club Statement of Commitment (50 million euros) ”.

With this, Ceferin is satisfied and allows the repentant to continue competing in Europe: “By accepting their commitments and their willingness to repair the disruption they caused, UEFA wants to leave this chapter behind and move forward in a positive spirit,” he says. the president of UEFA. Madrid, Barça and Juventus believe that the war has only passed to its next chapter.

