UEFA suggested that the majority of union members would not support Dyukov’s expulsion

Vice-President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Zbigniew Boniek spoke about the possible expulsion of the head of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov from the executive committee of the organization. The functionary’s words are quoted Sport.pl.

“He’s not there because I like him. In UEFA, if you were elected to the authorities as a result of a democratic vote, no one has the right to simply throw you out,” Boniek said.

Bonek noted that the only way to remove someone from a position in an organization is if the decision is supported by two-thirds of the executive committee members, followed by 50.1 percent of congress members. “I don’t think most people would support such a petition. Unfortunately, not everyone thinks like us, and not everyone thinks like me,” he suggested.

On February 28, the International Football Federation and UEFA excluded Russian teams and clubs from international tournaments. Teams do not compete in European competitions, and the Russian national team lost the opportunity to compete for access to the final part of the 2022 World Cup.