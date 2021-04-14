The UEFA Disciplinary Committee has not been careful and has sanctioned Ondrej Kudela, defender of Slavia Prague, with 10 games. The defender was involved in an altercation with Glen Kamara, a colored Rangers player. Both got into a fight at the conclusion of the match between their teams in the Europa League that reached the dressing room tunnel. At one point on the pitch, Kudela approached the Rangers player and said something in his ear that prompted a furious reaction from Kamara. The Scottish team footballer explained that his rival called him “fucking monkey” and that is why he practically went crazy and attacked him. In fact, Kamara has also received three matches for punching Kudela in the dressing room tunnel.

The Scottish police reported that they had opened an investigation into the racist allegations and also into the attack on Kudela. Both facts have been proven according to UEFA and its disciplinary committee has decided to punish Kudela with those ten games for “racist behavior” and three for Kamara for “assault on another player”. The Slavia footballer went so far as to affirm that he never addressed Kamara in those terms and that it is true that he whispered in his ear “you’re a fucking uncle.” However, UEFA has ruled otherwise. Rangers were eliminated in the round of 16 of the Europa League, but Slavia is currently playing the quarterfinals against Arsenal. Kudela will not be able to play the second leg against the Londoners.