

03/13/2025



Updated at 15: 29h.





The UEFA He has responded this Thursday to Atlético de Madrid about his request for a clarification for the annulment of the Julián Álvarez’s goal In the penalty shootout of the round of 16 of the Champions League, a launch that was invalidated when the Polish was alerted Szymon Marciniak For the VAR that the striker had made a double touch of the ball, something prohibited by the current IFAB regulations.

«Atlético de Madrid consulted UEFA for the incident that caused the annulment of the penalty launched by Julián Álvarez at the end of UEFA Champions League yesterday against Real Madrid. Although It was minimalthe player made contact with the ball with the support foot before kicking it, as shown in the attached video. Under the current rule (rules of the game, rule 14.1), the VAR had to call the referee to indicate that the goal should be canceled, ”explained the top European football agency in its statement.

However, UEFA has announced measures. «They will be established Conversations with FIFA and IFAB To determine if the rule should be reviewed in cases where a double touch is clearly involuntary, ”he says in his note.