Paris (AFP)

UEFA set the dates for the semi-final matches of the UEFA Champions League football competition, where Real Madrid plays with its English guest Chelsea on April 27th, and Paris Saint-Germain with Manchester City on April 28th.

The European Union confirmed on March 19, during the draw for the quarter and semi-finals, that it would set the date for the round of four matches in the middle of this month.

The new appointments served the Real Madrid and Chelsea teams, as they would meet twice over the course of eight days, while Saint-Germain and City would meet over the course of six days.

Real Madrid and Chelsea open the semi-finals by confronting them at the “Alfredo Di Stefano” stadium in the capital, Madrid, on the current 27th, and St. Germain will play Manchester City the next day at the Parc des Princes.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain begin the second leg of the fourth round on the fourth of May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, while Chelsea and the Royal Club will conclude it at Stamford Bridge on the fifth of the same month.

Saint-Germain hopes to avoid the scenario of his confrontation with Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the 2015-2016 version, when he failed, led by coach Laurent Blanc, to continue his career in the prestigious continental competition “2-2 and 0 -1”, while the English team reached the semi-finals for the first time in its history, led by His Chilean coach, Manuel Pellegrini, before he came out at the hands of the royal club, who won the title, followed in the first of his three consecutive titles with his French coach Zinedine Zidane.

Saint Germain is seeking to reach the final for the second time in a row, after losing the final of the last edition to Bayern Munich, while City aspires to the first final in its history.

Like Saint Germain, his former German coach, Thomas Tuchel, hopes to reach the second consecutive final in the competition, while Zidane and the Royal Club will monitor the fourth final in six seasons, and the final match will be held on May 29 at the Olympic Stadium “Ataturk” in Istanbul.

The semi-final go

Real Madrid – Chelsea April 27

Saint-Germain – Manchester City April 28

The semi-final second leg

Manchester City-Saint-Germain, May 4

Chelsea – Real Madrid May 5