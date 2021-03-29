Belgrade (Reuters)

The European Football Association (UEFA) said yesterday (Monday) that the goal of Cristiano Ronaldo, which was canceled by the referee, and caused the anger of the Portuguese star in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Serbia and Portugal, would have been counted if the game federations in the two countries agreed before the match. On the use of goal line monitoring technology.

Ronaldo left the field angrily seconds before the final whistle, after being denied a clear goal in the controversial end of the match against Serbia, which overcame two goals behind to clinch a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Ronaldo revolted in stoppage time, when Serbia defender Stephan Mitrovic dismissed his attempt, after crossing the goal line, and Dutch referee Danny Makeli indicated the continuation of playing, in the absence of the video assistant referee system to review the decision.

Ronaldo tossed the captaincy before leaving the field and heading to the locker room, seconds before the final whistle in a thrilling first-set confrontation.

The Diogo Jota double gave Portugal a 2-0 lead in the first half, but Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic became his country’s all-time top scorer with 39 goals in 63 international matches, after narrowing the difference in the 46th minute.

The Serbian national team, who finished with 10 men, grabbed a draw when Filip Kostic scored and Portugal’s suffering increased in stoppage time after Ronaldo got a warning to intercept when his goal was missed.

Uefa said: The decision to use goal line monitoring technology in European qualifiers is in the hands of the host association in every match, and if the hosting association wants to apply goal line monitoring technology, it must also obtain written approval from the visiting association in order to use it.

Referee Makeley told Portuguese media on Monday that he had apologized to Portugal coach Fernando Santos and the rest of the team for this mistake.

He added: All I can say is that I apologized to the coach and the team for the incident. Rulers are making a great effort to make the right decisions, and we do not feel happy when our news is reported in the media because of decisions like this.

The Portugal coach said after the match that it was unacceptable not to have a VAR at this level of competition.

However, “UEFA” said on Sunday that the “Covid-19” epidemic had made it impossible to install the video assistant referee system in time before the start of the qualifiers.