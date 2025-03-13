Faced with the controversy that the planet runs through the invalidation of the penalty launch of Atlético Julián Álvarez striker in the European derby against Madrid, UEFA was forced to go out. The governing body of continental football issued a statement in which it ensures that the penalty transformed by the Argentine is well annulled, under current regulations. “Although the footballer is minimal, contact the ball using his foot of support before finishing,” says UEFA. Attach a video clip in which it seems so, although it is not clear either. “Therefore, under the current rule the VAR had to call the referee to indicate that the goal should be annulled.” Of course, UEFA opens to dialogue to change the norm in the future.

“We will dialogue with FIFA and International Board in case you have to change the norm”

“We will establish conversations with FIFA and International Board (the agency that watches over the rules of football) to determine if the norm must be reviewed in cases where the double touch is clearly involuntary.”