Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Uefa sanctions Atlético de Madrid for the behavior of its fans

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2022
in Sports
Athletico Madrid

Atlético, on his visit to City.

Atlético, on his visit to City.

The stadium was ordered partially closed for the club’s next match in the Champions League.

Uefa ordered the partial closure of the Atlético de Madrid stadium for the club’s next match in the Champions League, this Wednesday the 13th against Manchester City, due to discriminatory behavior of its fans in the first leg of the quarterfinals, played last day 5 in the field of the English team.

According to the decision of the UEFA Appeals Body announced this Monday, the club must inform before Wednesday’s confrontation of the sector that will close to the public, which must include at least 5,000 seats, and must also display a banner with the slogan “No to Racism”, with the logo of the European federation.

discriminatory behavior

UEFA announced on April 8 the opening of a disciplinary procedure after the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League Manchester City-Atlético de Madrid (1-0).

The charges against the Spanish club for incidents, which the Control, Ethics and Discipline body was going to study, referred to the discriminatory behavior of its fans, according to article 14 of the body’s disciplinary regulations, and to the throwing of objects, according to the article 16 (2) (b).

In the first leg of the “Champions” quarterfinals, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, images of supporters of the rojiblanco team were seen making gestures of fascist salutes.

EFE

#Uefa #sanctions #Atlético #Madrid #behavior #fans

