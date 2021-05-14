Dubai (Union)

Dubai (Al-Ittihad) The European Football Association (UEFA) announced the official song for the European Nations Cup “Euro 2020”, called “We Are the PEOPLE,” written by Dutchman Martin Garrix and performed by Bono and The Edge, less than a month ago. Upon the start of the competition, Garrix will also produce the official music that will accompany the players as they take to the stadium. “UEFA” revealed that the song “Euro 2020” Cup, the tournament that will start on June 11 in Rome, against Italy and Turkey, was composed to celebrate wedding and football, in one of the most important tournaments in this game. The official song will be presented on the giant screens at the London Wembley Stadium, which will host three group stage matches, two round of 16 matches, and the semi-final and final matches. UEFA pointed out that it is about a song that analyzes the challenges the world faces, while it seeks to find a unified response to these problems. He added that it is a national anthem that everyone around the world can sing, regardless of where they live, but it will have special significance in Europe, where the world’s eyes will be on the Euro Cup. It is noteworthy that it is the first time that this edition of the tournament will be held in 11 different venues, namely Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville and St. Petersburg.