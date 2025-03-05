A year after the renewal of the male tournament, the Champions League female will also completely change its format from the 2025-26 season. UEFA had already presented several novelties in the past and has now revealed more details, including the inclusion of VAR since the beginning of the competition.

The European agency announced at the end of 2023 that the new system would resemble this course, with a first phase in league format. In the case of the Women’s Tournament there will be 18 teams of which the first four four will be classified directly for rooms, while those located between the fifth and the twelfth position will play a playoff among them. From 13 to 18 keradan eliminated.

On December 17, the last day of the initial phase will be played with nine simultaneous games

Until now, included in this edition whose final will be played in Lisbon, the VAR is only used from the qualifiers. In the 2025-26 campaign the technology will be available from the first game of the initial phase, although there will not be the semi-automatic out of the semi-automatic game as it is used in the male Champions.

Another novelty is that on the last day of the first phase, that is, the sixth date of the calendar, all matches, a total of nine, will be played simultaneously, as has happened this year in the male version although in that case with 18 games at the same time.

Barça players celebrate one of the goals to Manchester City in the present edition of the Champions in Montjuïc. Albert Gea / Reuters

UEFA has also revealed the calendar of the entire next Champions. The last day of the initial phase will be played on December 17, the day in which there will also be other UEFA football competitions, nor the male. The playoff will be played in February, the rooms will begin on March 24 and 25 and the Oslo final, which will feature the goal line technology in the potteries, will be played on May 22, 23 or 24, 2026.

These are the dates of the Champions 2025-26:

1st day: October 7-8 2025

2nd day: October 15-16 2025

3rd Day: November 11-12 2025

4th Day: November 19-20 2025

5th Day: December 9-10 2025

6th Day: December 17, 2025

Playoff IDA: 11-12 February 2026

Tour of the playoff: February 18-19 2026

Fourth round: March 24-25 2026

Quarter Tour: 1-2 April 2026

Semifinal trip: April 25-26 2026

Semifinal Tour: May 2-3 2026

Final: May 22, 23 or 24 2026