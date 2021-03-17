Lausanne (AFP)

UEFA adheres to the establishment of the European Cup 2020, postponed until next summer due to the Corona virus, in the presence of the masses, as it is expected to amend at the end of next April its initial plan, which includes 12 host cities in 12 countries, in the event that some of them are unable to host spectators.

Sources in the continental organization said: If a city proposes one of the scenarios inside closed doors, the matches that it will host “may” be transferred to other cities capable of receiving the fans.

The President of the Confederation, Slovenian Alexander Ceferin, had confirmed that the European Cup matches, scheduled between June 11 and July 11, would not be held “in front of empty stands.”

He continued, “All hosts must guarantee the attendance of the masses, while the Confederation is considering four options for host cities: full stands, between 50 and 100% of the capacity, between 20 and 30% of the capacity, or inside closed doors.”

While the outbreak of the mutated versions of Corona prevented any reduction of precautionary measures in Europe, these requirements may lead to the holding of the continental championship in 10 or 11 countries, according to Ceferin.

The European Union has granted host cities until April 7 to present their scenario, as it intends to take a decision “at the latest” during its Executive Committee meeting on April 19, on the eve of the annual general assembly scheduled in Montreux.

The upcoming hosting was already logistically complicated before Corona appeared on the scene, so the latter added more challenges to a version that suspects its establishment in 12 countries.

But the European Union’s medical advisor, Doctor Daniel Koch, told France Press, in early March, that this system “is an opportunity in itself” because if we lose hope in a particular country, 11 countries remain preparing to host.