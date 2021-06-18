The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) canceled all events under its auspices in Belarus. This was announced on Friday, June 18, by the Telegram channel of the Republic’s Sports Solidarity Fund, with reference to the organization’s deputy general secretary, Kevin Lamur.

The term and reasons for the removal of the Belarusian Football Federation from international competitions are not named, writes “Sport-Express”…

It is noted that because of this decision, the Belarusian football clubs will hold home matches of the qualification of European cups on neutral fields.

Earlier, on June 18, it became known that the European Union had agreed on sanctions against Belarus in the field of oil and gas, as well as telecommunications and potash production.

Western measures against Minsk are being introduced against the background of the incident with the Ryanair airliner, which on May 23 made an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital due to a message about mining, which was not subsequently confirmed. On board the liner was Roman Protasevich, ex-editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel recognized as extremist in Belarus. After the plane landed, the blogger and his companion, Russian woman Sophia Sapega, were detained.