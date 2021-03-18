Granada and Villarreal got into the quarterfinals of the Europa League, as expected given the results of the first leg, so that in this round of the younger sister of the Champions we have only lost the Real. Very different from the Champions League, where we have a lonely Madrid, which has triggered pessimism about the relative level of LaLiga, which decreases against the Premier. For the past 11 years LaLiga has topped the ‘UEFA ranking’, which is drawn up based on the European results of the last 5 years. Right in these eighths the Premier has tied us. A very rare tie adjusted to the hundredth, at 95,712 points.

But the ‘surprise’ is imminent, because they have more bullets left until the end. We are hand in hand in the Europa League, Granada and Villarreal on the one hand and United and Arsenal on the other. But in the Champions, which scores more, They have three bullets left, City, Chelsea and Liverpool, and we only have Madrid. In order not to get depressed, there are arguments that would allow us to make use of that phrase of Laporta “to the parrot that we are not so bad”. In the group stage they passed 7 out of 7. In this course, only England has scored more than us. Germany has scored less than Spain. Italy has suffered a debacle. We are very solid seconds.

But we had the body made to something else and above all we perceive signals beyond the results. Madrid and Barça are stiff. Cristiano left, Messi tried. Simeone is consumed by doubt where to put the blanket on your Athletic. Out there, football has taken a path of maximum energy and intensity that is less visible here. Sevilla does, but fell to Haaland, an extratype footballer. And there are those who think that the punctilious Spanish arbitration makes our players fake and soft, and that in Europe does not filter. There are things to catch up on. Meanwhile, let’s ask the hype for luck.