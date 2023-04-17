The Uefa Ranking has been updated after the first leg of the quarter-finals, with Juventus gaining ground while Inter appear in the top 10

Another day of European cups goes by and sees the Italians climb more and more in the Uefa Ranking. If thanks to the victory against Sporting Lisbon the Juventus rises to eighth place with 98,000 – catching and overtaking Barcelona – the success against Benfica launches theInter in the top 10 (89,000). Roma are level on points with the Nerazzurri, protagonists of the 1-0 defeat against Feyenoord on Dutch soil.

A decidedly different situation as regards the other Italian clubs, with Napoli approaching and moving within the range of 80,000 points. While Milan still has a lot of ground to recover, appearing only in 35th position at 48,000 behind Atalanta (55,500). Below is the list in full.

1. Manchester City 137,000

6. Paris Saint-Germain 112,000

14. Atletico Madrid 85,000

April 15, 2023

