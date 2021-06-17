After the cases of Ronaldo, Pogba and Locatelli, the official communication to the teams. Alcoholic beverages will be removed before Muslim players arrive

The message is clear: just move the sponsor bottles from the press conference tables. After the cases of Cristiano Ronaldo (who removed the Coca Cola packaging), Paul Pogba (he moved the beer) and Manuel Locatelli, UEFA has asked the players of the 24 teams to stop removing the drinks of the sponsors. The director of Euro 2020, Martin Kallen, said that Uefa has “communicated with the teams on this issue”. “It is important because the sponsors’ revenues are crucial for the tournament and for European football,” Kallen said at a press conference.

The rules – Kallen stressed that the tournament rules require compliance with UEFA’s agreements with sponsors, even if players with religious precepts to respect – as happened with Pogba – “will not have a bottle of alcohol in front of them”. Media managers in 11 stadiums across Europe should also help remove beer bottles before a Muslim player arrives. Coca-Cola and Heineken are among the 12 high-level sponsors of the tournament and contribute almost 2 billion euros to the total revenue of the Uefa tournament. Players also indirectly get money from the Euro 2020 trade revenue through their national federations and clubs. The 24 national federations participating in Euro 2020 will share € 371 million in cash prizes, and in case of success in all three group matches a bonus of € 34 million is expected.

June 17, 2021

