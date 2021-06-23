The explanation of the no to the Allianz with the rainbow colors: “The request was linked to the presence of Hungary, for us it is a sign of our firm commitment to a more diversified and inclusive society”

First the no to the proposal to color the Allianz Arena, then the logo with the rainbow: UEFA explained in a post on Twitter that “it is proud to wear the colors of the rainbow. It is a symbol that embodies our core values, promoting everything we believe in: a more just and egalitarian society, tolerant of everyone, regardless of their background, creed or gender “.

In the post there is the explanation of the no to the request of the city of Munich “the request itself was political, linked to the presence of the Hungarian football team at the stadium for tonight’s match against Germany. For UEFA, the rainbow is not a political symbol, but a sign of our firm commitment to a more diversified and inclusive society ”.

Orban not received – In the meantime, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban decided to cancel the trip that was to take him to Munich and decided – in the midst of the controversy over the anti-LGBT law approved in his country and the Uefa refusal to illuminate the stadium in rainbow colors on the occasion of the meeting tonight – to travel to Brussels. “Whether or not the stadium in Munich or another stadium in Europe is illuminated with rainbow colors is not a decision of the state,” he told the Dpa, asking German politicians to accept the Uefa no. Meanwhile, the European Commission has threatened legal action against Hungary and called the disputed anti-LGBT law “a shame”.

