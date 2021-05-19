UEFA is already in the process of organizing the UEFA European Women’s Championship 2022. The 16 teams that will participate are already confirmed and the continental organization has unveiled the roadmap for ticket sales and a legacy program to illustrate.

With more than 700,000 tickets available at ten venues in nine host cities, an unprecedented number of fans will be able to experience the largest European women’s sporting event in history from July 6 to July 31, 2022. An attendance record for a match of the European Women’s Championship (currently 41,301 in the 2013 Women’s European Championship final) is expected to be set in the opening match of the tournament at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United. This record is expected to be broken again at the Wembley final, where the national stadium is expected to fill up, surpassing the current European record for women’s match attendance of 80,203, set at the 2012 Olympics final. .

Tickets range from £ 5 to £ 50, with over half a million tickets available for £ 25 or less, ensuring it is an event accessible to all. The first opportunity that fans will have to request tickets will be on July 13, 2021, through pre-sale. To ensure this priority access, fans can register at UEFA.com/womenseuro/ticketing

A legacy for the future

Together with the Local Organizing Structure (LOS), UEFA’s ambition is to offer the largest women’s football event in the history of Europe, used to inspire long-term sustainable positive change in women’s and girls’ football. Host cities are developing local strategies to effect transformative change in their communities, designed to create a model for the rest of the country and Europe.

The UEFA-supported legacy program establishes the plans of the nine host cities to offer 500,000 new soccer opportunities to engage women and girls by 2024. At the national level, the FA is committed to several measures, such as ensuring that 75% of schools offer equal access for girls to play soccer in physical education classes and that 75% of all soccer clubs base offer at least one women’s team, with 1,000 clubs offering an accredited full career path for girls.

In the nine host cities, these measures will translate into 120,000 more girls playing in schools and clubs and 20,000 more women playing for fun and friendship by 2024. What’s more, 300 newly qualified FA coaches will double the current number in the host cities, and 350 new FA qualified referees will referee to ensure greater female participation in all areas of the game. To learn more about how the tournament will help drive positive change in women’s football, click here.

Kessler, exulting

Nadine Kessler, UEFA’s head of women’s football, said: “Today marks another important moment in the build-up to what will be the biggest UEFA Women’s EURO of all time. and that it will be a pioneer from start to finish. A moment that serves to draw attention to two strategically fundamental issues, ticket sales and legacy. We are going to fill the stadiums, we are going to sell out the tickets for the matches, the fans are going to come from all over England, from all over the UK, from Europe and beyond. And when we do, we will have left the impression necessary to amplify the efforts that have already been made to leave a legacy in England and beyond. “

And about the future, he added: “The legacy, for all of us, will not end with the final whistle at Wembley on July 31, 2022. I am delighted to see that the FA has found great partners for its legacy program and is addressing this issue with a long-term vision. to attract women to soccer and provide them with environments in which they can thrive. This women’s EURO has to become a reference and we all have to play our part in it. We have a unique opportunity to make a difference in our sport, at a critical time. Let’s make it happen “.

For her part, Sue Campbell, a member of the EURO 2022 Board of Directors and FA Women’s Soccer Director, said: “It has been a difficult year in many ways, with mental and physical well-being greatly affected by the pandemic. The tournament and the city’s legacy programs are a very real opportunity to positively change the impact restrictions have had on our activity levels. and to unite through football, regardless of our role in the game. “

“Long-term legacy ambitions will unlock the game for more women and girls in host cities and beyond, with equal access for all girls to play soccer at school and in clubs. We will also work to create a squad. diverse range of local coaches, referees and leaders offering and organizing soccer in their communities. Our vision will ensure inclusive, safe and welcoming environments for all women and girls to play competitive or recreational grassroots soccer, regardless of ability, age or ambition “.

“This ambitious legacy program would not be possible without the continued commitment to the development of women’s football by UEFA, the FA, our host cities, municipalities and supporting organizations, and I would like to thank them for all their hard work to date. “

Chris Bryant, director of the FA’s tournament organization, added: “We are aware of the enormous opportunity we have to grow women’s football here and throughout Europe. To have that legacy, we must ensure that we first deliver a tournament that breaks records and captures the imagination, to provide those vital foundations. It’s an exciting time as the European Women’s Championship begins to take shape now, with ticket pre-sales in July 2021. With ten venues, nine host cities and more than 700,000 tickets available, there is a real opportunity for people to play their part in creating a special tournament with incredible soccer talent on display. With 16 of the best European nations competing in 31 matches, we want to see the stadiums full, creating an incredible atmosphere, so be sure to register and keep getting tickets. “

The opening match of the tournament will take place at Old Trafford on July 6, 2022. The semi-finals will be held at Bramall Lane in Sheffield and at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, before the grand final at Wembley Stadium, the July 31, 2022. Each venue, other than Old Trafford and Wembley, will host a minimum of three matches each during the tournament.

Roadmap for ticket sales

The presale will run from July 13 to August 10, 2021. As part of the pre-sale, Visa cardholders will have the opportunity to be among the first to purchase their tickets for the tournament, along with fans who pre-register at UEFA.com/womenseuro/ticketing. The public purchase will open after the draw that will take place on October 28, 2021, and tickets will go on sale from mid-February 2022.

Although all anticipate that the stadiums will be full in the summer of 2022, it will apply a strong refund policy in the event that matches are postponed, canceled, have reduced seating, or a venue change is introduced due to COVID.

In 2022, a ticket resale platform will be available so that ticket holders can resell them at face value before the tournament to another fan. More information on this will be communicated in the coming months.