The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned Red Star with playing his next match in European competitions without an audience in his stadium as a result of the racist insults he received Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) on the bench during the first leg of the 1/16 final of the Europa League played on 18 February in Belgrade. In addition, the Serbian club will have to pay a fine of 25,000 euros.

Despite the fact that the meeting was played without an audience due to the Covid-19 pandemic, insults directed at Ibra against the roots of his family were heard in the broadcast images. The Swedish forward was born in Malmoe but his parents are from Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is not clear who uttered the racist screams, although the directors and guests of Red Star were in the main gallery. According to UEFA, the disciplinary committee found proven accusations of racist behavior and “provocative and offensive chants”.

It is probable that Red Star, leaders of the Serbian league and with a high probability of being proclaimed champion, will serve the sanction in July, when the first qualifying round of the Champions League is played