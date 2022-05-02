UEFA announced harsh measures against Russia after the Executive Committee in which definitively settled the possibility that it could host Euro 2028as intended, and leaves their teams and clubs out of any competition for the next season.

The highest body thus gives continuity to the sanctions and suspensions that it had adopted against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The most novel thing is that it makes it impossible for him to opt for the 2028 European Championship, so the United Kingdom and Ireland remain as the only option. also andExpels the women’s team of the European Championship and gives its place to Portugalthe country he eliminated in the playoff.

Besides, your team is automatically relegated from the Nations League by placing her fourth in her group and also decides that none of the Russian clubs play European competitions next season. Their places, he says, will be redistributed.

This reads the statement:

“Following its decision on 28 February 2022 to suspend all Russian teams and clubs from participating in UEFA competitive matches until further notice, the UEFA Executive Committee has today taken a series of decisions related to the implications of that decision for its upcoming competitions, in order to ensure its smooth start-up in a safe environment for all involved.

The UEFA Executive Committee has decided the following:

UEFA national team competitions 2022/23

UEFA Nations League 2022/23

Russia will not participate in Group 2 of League B and will automatically be ranked fourth in this group. Consequently, at the end of the group stage they will be relegated and will remain in the 16th and last position of League B.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 (final tournament)

Russia will sit out Group C of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 final tournament, scheduled to take place from 6-31 July in England, and will be replaced by Portugal, the opponents Russia beat in the play-offs.

European qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Russia did not play its two scheduled games in April in Group E (made up of Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Malta and Azerbaijan) due to its suspension. Russia will not participate in any of the subsequent matches in this competition and all their results so far are considered void. Consequently, Group E will continue as a group of five teams.

Under 21 European Championship 2021-23

Russia did not play its two scheduled matches in March in Group C (composed of Spain, Slovakia, Malta, Lithuania and Northern Ireland) due to its suspension. Russia will not participate in any of the following matches in this competition and all their results so far are considered void. Consequently, Group C will continue as a group of five teams.

UEFA club competitions 2022/23

UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA Women’s Champions League and UEFA Youth League

Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season. Consequently, the respective access lists of the club competitions masculine Y feminine have been rebalanced in accordance with the principles set out in the relevant competition regulations.

In addition, Russia will be assigned a number of coefficient points equal to the lowest number they have obtained in any of the last five seasons, i.e. 4,333 points for the men’s federation club coefficient and 1,750 for the club coefficient. of the women’s federation for the purpose of calculating points for the 2022/23 season.

UEFA Women’s Futsal Euro 2022 (final tournament)

Russia will not participate in the final phase (made up of Portugal, Spain and Ukraine), scheduled for July 1-3 in Portugal, and will be replaced by Hungary, which came second in Group 1 of the main round, won by Russia. .

UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO 2022/23

Russia had been drawn directly into Group 4 of the main round. As the top three in the group and the best second will qualify from the preliminary round, Russia will be replaced in the main round by the second best seed from the preliminary round.

UEFA Futsal Champions League 2022/23

Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in the 2022/23 UEFA Futsal Champions League.

European Qualifiers for the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024

Russia will be replaced in the main round group stage draw by Norway, who were the best third-place finishers in the preliminary round.

Youth competitions 2022/23

Russia will not participate in the 2022/23 U-17 and U-19 Men’s Championships and the teams drawn from their group will compete against each other in a three-team mini-tournament.

Russia will not participate in the U-17 and U-19 Women’s Championships, and an additional three-team mini-tournament will be held in each competition.

UEFA Regions’ Cup 2022/23

Russia will be replaced by the preliminary round runner-up in Group 1 of the intermediate round.

EURO 2028/32 bid procedure

The UEFA Executive Committee declared as ineligible the bid submitted by the Russian Football Federation (FUR) to host UEFA EURO 2028 or UEFA EURO 2032, in accordance with the article 16.02 of the Tender Regulations for UEFA Finals and Final Phaseswhich states that “each bidder shall ensure that it does not act in a manner which could bring UEFA, the UEFA final or the UEFA final tournament into disrepute, any other bidder (or any employee, officer or representative of any of the the above), to the bidding procedure or to European football”.

In addition, “automatic classification of the host team(s) will be guaranteed (…) for a single venue (…)”. Therefore, given the uncertainty as to when the suspension will be lifted, the acceptance of a FUR bid would also go against the UEFA Executive Committee’s decision of 28 February 2022, whereby all representative Russian teams and clubs from participating in UEFA competition matches until further notice, if an association, whose teams are currently banned from participating in any UEFA competition, were allowed to submit a bid for a tournament to be held in its territory.

The UEFA Executive Committee will remain on the lookout to convene further meetings to reassess the legal and developmental situation as it evolves and take further decisions as necessary.”