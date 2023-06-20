The transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr in January has opened the door for other players. Former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema has already made the move and many high-profile names are expected to follow in the coming months as Saudi officials prepare to pump big money into their clubs.

He then went on to argue that Saudi Arabia’s commercial approach this summer could harm its own soccer future and urged officials to look back at the Chinese Super League, whose lucrative attempt to become a global powerhouse during the 2010s ultimately ended in a bust. failure.

The Chinese Super League experienced a huge influx of money between 2012 and 2017, with the likes of Oscar and Carlos Tevez leaving Europe to sign some of the most lucrative contracts in history. But concerns about the league’s long-term viability led to changes in 2018 that limited spending and forced clubs to focus on producing local talent.

“Why is it a problem for them? Because they should invest in academies, they should bring in coaches and they should develop their own players.

“The system of buying players who are almost finishing their careers is not the system that football develops. It was a similar mistake in China when everyone brought players who are at the end of their career.

“Tell me a player who is top, of top age and who started his career and went to play in Saudi Arabia”ended.