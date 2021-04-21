President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Alexander Čeferin commented on the withdrawal of English teams from the project to create the Super League. Reported on April 20 “BBC”…

“They are back, they have something to offer not only to our tournaments, but to the whole of European football. The main thing is that we move on, we are united again and move forward together, ”Čeferin said, commenting on the refusal of English clubs to participate in the Super League.

He indicated that he was delighted to have Manchester City return to the European football family.

“They showed great intelligence. “City” is a real asset for football, and I am glad to work with them for a better future, ”journalist Fabrizio Romano quotes Čeferin.

19 April Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético, Milan, Inter and Juventus »Announced the organization of a new tournament – Superleague.

The announcement of the creation of the new tournament caused a negative reaction from UEFA itself, as well as from the UEFA football associations and the top divisions of the football leagues in England, Italy and Spain – clubs from these countries were the founders of the Super League. The International Football Federation (FIFA) also condemned the project.

UEFA officials said that all clubs participating in the Super League will be barred from playing in all other domestic, European and world competitions, and players from these teams may be banned from playing for their national teams.

On April 20, English clubs announced their withdrawal from the tournament. Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, as well as the Spanish clubs Atletico and Barcelona have begun their withdrawal from the Super League.

Against the backdrop of the negative reaction that followed the creation of the organization, the Super League decided to suspend discussions on the project, the newspaper reports. “Sport-Express”…