The UEFA Appeal Committee has informed Atlético this midday that it must carry out the partial closure of the Metropolitano in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Manchester City that takes place this Wednesday. The sanction is motivated by the display of a flag with a skull identified with Nazism during the match played last Tuesday between both teams at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The partial closure of the stands should affect an area occupied by 5,000 fans. In addition, the rojiblanco club must display a banner with the legend “#NoToRacism” next to the UEFA logo.

Atlético learned of the opening of the file on April 8, three days after the first leg was played. From the club they consider the communication of the late sanction, as well as disproportionate. The 5,000 fans of the closed sector who had already purchased their seats will not be able to attend the match. Many of them are from outside Madrid and had scheduled the start of the Easter holidays by attending the meeting. In the rojiblanco club they believe that the sanction is difficult to execute, for what it means to veto the entry of 5,000 fans just 48 hours before the match is played. This, according to the club, could create disturbances of public order on the day of the match.

The fact that it was the Appeal Committee and not the Disciplinary Committee is due to the fact that the process has been processed urgently, something that UEFA’s internal regulations allow. Thus, Atlético’s appeal must be submitted to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) in Lausanne, before which it can only request precautionary measures to avoid the sanction in Wednesday’s match. The rojiblancos legal services have a difficult time obtaining the precautionary suspension of the punishment because in the UEFA disciplinary code all acts of a club’s fans are defined as strict liability, whether in their own stadium or in someone else’s. In addition, the CAS jurisprudence also plays against Atlético.

