The sanction to Madrid, Barça and Juventus could be closer by UEFA. The highest body of European football announced that it is opening the investigation process for what happened with these three clubs in their attempt to create a parallel Super League and the decision not to withdraw, as the other nine founding clubs did.

UEFA reported that “based on article 34 (1) of the Disciplinary Code, the Ethics Committee and the Disciplinary Inspectors have agreed to open an investigation for a potential violation of the UEFA codes of legality by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in relation to the so-called Super League project. “He also indicates that” he will give more details of the investigation as they occur. “According to what was published by ESPN, the sanction they could face would be two years outside of European competitions .

With this step, UEFA is putting further pressure on the three dissident clubs that have not yet backed down in their ambition to ccreate a tournament parallel to the Champions League, unlike what the other founders did. The trump card of Madrid, Barça and Juve is in the order of the commercial court number 17 of Madrid, that protects them and prevents UEFA, FIFA or the federations from acting against these clubs or sanctioning them. The car is valid in Switzerland by the Lugano Convention.

In recent days, the three clubs issued a joint statement in which they remained firm in their conduct: “The founding clubs of the Super League have received – and continue to receive – pressure, threats and offenses to abandon the project (.. .). This is unacceptable under the rule of law and the Courts have already ruled on the Super League project, ordering FIFA and UEFA, categorically, to abstain while the judicial procedure is being processed, directly or through their affiliated entities, to carry out any action that could penalize the founding clubs or that goes against the Super League, thus recognizing the appearance of good law of said initiative “.

UEFA, for its part, decided to reinstate the nine repentants at the cost of a series of very harsh measures that range from a clause for which they would have to pay 100 million in case they decide to play an unauthorized competition at 15 as a fund. of solidarity that they must “donate” so that they are invested in educational football and social projects.