Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA president, in a file image. YVES HERMAN / Reuters

UEFA confirmed this Wednesday the start of a disciplinary investigation against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for the attempt to launch a football Super League outside of UEFA itself and the Champions League, a competition managed by this body . “In accordance with article 31 (4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, the Ethics and Discipline Inspectors have been appointed this Wednesday to carry out a disciplinary investigation in relation to a possible violation of the UEFA legal framework by the Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC in relation to the so-called Superliga project ”, the organization said in a brief statement. This is the step prior to the opening of the file on which the instructors would propose the sanction.

The three clubs – two Spanish and one Italian – are the only ones of the original 12 that were to form the Superliga (six English teams, three Italians and three Spanish) that have not distanced themselves from the project after an avalanche of criticism from fans and of the rest of the clubs of the national leagues.

The Super League was launched with 12 clubs as founding members, but nine of them – Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atlético de Madrid – have since withdrawn and re-established. relations with UEFA.

Clubs that withdrew from the project signed a “club statement of commitment” with the governing body last week, which includes a series of “reintegration” steps. UEFA had said last week that it would initiate a disciplinary procedure – as it did this Wednesday – against Juventus, Real and Barça, the three teams that are still involved in the Super League and still defend the project.

You can follow SPORTS in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.