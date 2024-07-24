Although at first it seemed that everything would remain a rumor and the case would not advance, finally a disciplinary file was opened and now it continues to advance towards a possible sanction for both Spanish footballers. Rodri and Moratachampions with their national team of the Euro 2024, who recited controversial songs towards Gibraltarwhich were reported by the federation.
According to the investigating judge, both players have violated three basic rules of sportsmanship. The fact that everything happened outside the sports venue is not an excuse. As with social media, something that UEFA has already made clear in its day, everything has its relationship and footballers must maintain sportsmanlike behaviour during their public events.
The facts for which they are denounced are the following:
Now, the players themselves and the Spanish Federation have two weeks to present their objections and try to avoid a possible sanction.
The most recent incident was that Turkish player Demirel was banned for two matches for a politically motivated gesture.
UEFA has been around for some time applying exemplary measures against this type of actionsand although there is no clear precedent for this, if we look at the latest decisions, it would not be strange if the captain of the national team and the best player of the European Championship were not present at the matches in September.
