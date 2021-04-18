Project The body that governs European football again warns those who sponsor this tournament that “the clubs concerned would be banned from participating in any other competition at national, European or world level, and their players could be denied the possibility of representing their National teams” Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA. / File

UEFA will exclude clubs participating in a Private Super League, reaffirmed this Sunday the body that directs European football, in reaction to new speculations about this hypothetical closed tournament that would enter into rivalry with the Champions League, whose reform should be made official on Monday.

“Some English, Spanish and Italian clubs could plan to announce the creation of a so-called closed Super League,” UEFA wrote in a statement, calling the project “cynical.” “As previously announced by FIFA (…) the clubs concerned would be banned from participating in any other competition at national, European or world level, and their players could be denied the possibility of representing their national teams.”