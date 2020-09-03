National team football returns after months of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. After not having been able to play Euro 2020, the UEFA Nations League will be the tournament that serves to be able to see again the best European teams defending the shirt of their country. In the case of Spain, the match will not be just any confrontation and is that those of Luis Enrique are measured to the almighty Germany.
League A
Group 1
Matchday 1 (Friday, September 4)
20:45 Italy – Bosnia and Herzegovina
20:45 Netherlands – Poland
Group 2
Matchday 1 (Saturday, September 5)
18:00 Iceland – England
20:45 Denmark – Belgium
Group 3
Matchday 1 (Saturday, September 5)
20:45 Sweden – France
20:45 Portugal – Croatia
Group 4
Matchday 1 (Thursday, September 3)
20:45 Ukraine – Switzerland
20:45 Germany – Spain
League b
Group 1
Matchday 1 (Friday, September 4)
20:45 Romania – Northern Ireland
20:45 Norway – Austria
Group 2
Matchday 1 (Friday, September 4)
20:45 Scotland – Israel
20:45 Slovakia – Czech Republic
Group 3
Matchday 1 (Thursday, September 3)
20:45 Turkey – Hungary
20:45 Russia – Serbia
Group 4
Matchday 1 (Thursday, September 3)
20:45 Bulgaria – Republic of Ireland
20:45 Finland – Wales
League C
Group 1
Matchday 1 (Saturday, September 5)
18:00 Azerbaijan – Luxembourg
18:00 Cyprus- Montenegro
Group 2
Matchday 1 (Saturday, September 5)
15:00 North Macedonia – Armenia
18:00 Estonia – Georgia
Group 3
Matchday 1 (Thursday, September 3)
20:45 Moldova – Kosovo
20:45 Slovenia – Greece
Group 4
Matchday 1 (Friday, September 4)
18:00 Lithuania – Kazakhstan
20:45 Belarus – Albania
League D
Group 1
Matchday 1 (Thursday, September 3)
18:00 Latvia – Andorra
20:45 Faroe Islands – Malta
Group 2
Matchday 1 (Saturday, September 5)
15:00 Gibraltar – San Marino
Leave a Reply