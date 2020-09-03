National team football returns after months of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. After not having been able to play Euro 2020, the UEFA Nations League will be the tournament that serves to be able to see again the best European teams defending the shirt of their country. In the case of Spain, the match will not be just any confrontation and is that those of Luis Enrique are measured to the almighty Germany.

League A

Group 1

Matchday 1 (Friday, September 4)

20:45 Italy – Bosnia and Herzegovina

20:45 Netherlands – Poland

Group 2

Matchday 1 (Saturday, September 5)

18:00 Iceland – England

20:45 Denmark – Belgium

Group 3

Matchday 1 (Saturday, September 5)

20:45 Sweden – France

20:45 Portugal – Croatia

Group 4

Matchday 1 (Thursday, September 3)

20:45 Ukraine – Switzerland

20:45 Germany – Spain

League b

Group 1

Matchday 1 (Friday, September 4)

20:45 Romania – Northern Ireland

20:45 Norway – Austria

Group 2

Matchday 1 (Friday, September 4)

20:45 Scotland – Israel

20:45 Slovakia – Czech Republic

Group 3

Matchday 1 (Thursday, September 3)

20:45 Turkey – Hungary

20:45 Russia – Serbia

Group 4

Matchday 1 (Thursday, September 3)

20:45 Bulgaria – Republic of Ireland

20:45 Finland – Wales

League C

Group 1

Matchday 1 (Saturday, September 5)

18:00 Azerbaijan – Luxembourg

18:00 Cyprus- Montenegro

Group 2

Matchday 1 (Saturday, September 5)

15:00 North Macedonia – Armenia

18:00 Estonia – Georgia

Group 3

Matchday 1 (Thursday, September 3)

20:45 Moldova – Kosovo

20:45 Slovenia – Greece

Group 4

Matchday 1 (Friday, September 4)

18:00 Lithuania – Kazakhstan

20:45 Belarus – Albania

League D

Group 1

Matchday 1 (Thursday, September 3)

18:00 Latvia – Andorra

20:45 Faroe Islands – Malta

Group 2

Matchday 1 (Saturday, September 5)

15:00 Gibraltar – San Marino